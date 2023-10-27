Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.10.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2155 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1915. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2250, which will mean further growth to 1.2345. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing under 1.2045.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3765 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3985. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3635, which will mean a further decline to 1.3545.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5825 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5675. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5945, which will mean further growth to 0.6035.



