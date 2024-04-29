Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.04.2024 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has gained a foothold above the upper boundary of the descending channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2505 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.2335, which will signal a further decline to 1.2245.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the support level. The pair is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3675 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3495. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 1.3765, indicating further growth to 1.3855.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.5945 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6055. An additional signal confirming the rise could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.5875, which will signal a further decline to 0.5785. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel, with the price establishing itself above 0.5995.



