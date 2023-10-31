Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 31.10.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has gained a foothold above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2170 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1985. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2225, which will indicate further growth to 1.2315. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing below 1.2085.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rising following a significant decline. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 149.75 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.65. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 149.15, which will signal a further decline to 148.25. Meanwhile, the rise could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 150.45.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5835 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5705. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5875, which will indicate further growth to 0.5965. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing below 0.5795.



