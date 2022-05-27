Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.05.2022 (USDCAD, XAUUSD, BRENT)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the bearish channel’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside at 1.2815 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2585. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2945. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3035. To confirm further decline, the price must break the descending channel’s downside border and fix below 1.2715.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is testing Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1845.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1905.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1815.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1775.00. To confirm further growth, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1875.75.





BRENT

Brent is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 114.80 and then resume moving upwards to reach 121.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 108.55. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 100.05. To confirm further growth, the price must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 119.05.



