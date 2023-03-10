Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.03.2023 (USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF has secured under the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.9310 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9405, which will mean further growth to 0.9505. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the support area and securing of the price under 0.9255, which will mean the Double Top pattern is formed completely.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The USDCAD is growing in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3765 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3975. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3505, which will mean further falling to 1.3405.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6605 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6775, which will mean further growth to 0.6865.



