Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.12.2022 (USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is correcting in a Wedge reversal pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9305, followed by falling to 0.9115. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9345, which will mean further growth to 0.9435. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 0.9205.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is growing in a bullish channel of correction. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the upper border of the indicator at 134.35 is expected, followed by falling to 127.85. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 134.15, which will mean further growth to 135.05. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 132.75.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the upper border of the Cloud. The pair is going inside the Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6745, followed by falling to 0.6535. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Wedge reversal pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6805, which will indicate further growth to 0.6895. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Wedge reversal pattern and securing under 0.6695.



