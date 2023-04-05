Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.04.2023 (USDJPY, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

05.04.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 131.35 is expected, followed by growth to 136.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.45. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 133.55.

USDJPY
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing by the signal from the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1980 is expected, followed by growth to 2105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1935, which will mean further falling to 1875.

GOLD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6265 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6195, which will mean further falling to 0.6105.

NZDUSD
