Murrey Math Lines 27.12.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

27.12.2022

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance line. An upwards breakaway of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0 6713). In this case, the pair may fall to 5/8 (0.6652).

AUDUSDH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability or further growth.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which points at the presence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the descending trendline upwards. As a result, we expect the quotes to rise above the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347) and grow to 5/8 (0 6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (0 6225), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 2/8 (0.6103).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.

NZDUSD_M15
