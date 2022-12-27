Murrey Math Lines 27.12.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has risen above the resistance line. An upwards breakaway of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (0 6713). In this case, the pair may fall to 5/8 (0.6652).





On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away. This confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability or further growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which points at the presence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the descending trendline upwards. As a result, we expect the quotes to rise above the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347) and grow to 5/8 (0 6469). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 3/8 (0 6225), which might lead to a trend reversal and falling to 2/8 (0.6103).





On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.



