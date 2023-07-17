Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 17.07.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

17.07.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD quotes have reached the overbought area on H4. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a rebound from 8/8 (1.1230) is expected, followed by a drop to the support at 6/8 (1.1108). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (1.1291). In this case, the pair might increase to +2/8 (1.1352).

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.

EURUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD quotes are nearing the overbought area on H4. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a test of 8/8 (1.3183) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a drop to the support at 6/8 (1.2939). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 8/8 (1.3183). In this case, the pair could continue growing and rise to +1/8 (1.3305).

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, after a test of the resistance level at 8/8 (1.3183), a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel could serve as an additional signal for a price drop.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano