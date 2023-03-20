Murrey Math Lines 20.03.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has pushed off the support line. Currently, the 0/8 (1.0742) level is likely to break, and the price might reach above it to the resistance line of 1/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakaway of the support level of -1/8 (1.0620), after which the price might drop to -2/8 (1.0498).





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator has broken, increasing the probability of further growth of the price.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. Currently, the 4/8 (1.2207) is likely to break, and the price might then grow to the resistance level of 5/8 (1.2329). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakaway of 3/8 (1.2085), in which case the pair might drop to the support level of 2/8 (1.1962).





On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator has broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further growth of the price.



