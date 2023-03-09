Murrey Math Lines 09.03.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, a rebound from 6/8 (0.9399) should be expected, after which the price might rise to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.9521). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level at 5/8 (0.9338), in which case the pair might fall to 4/8 (0.9277).





On M15, a breakaway of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of further growth of the price.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, gold quotes have reached the oversold area and are now testing the support level of 0/8 (1812.50). The RSI has pushed off 30, which is the upper border of the oversold area. As a result, the quotes are now expected to break through 1/8 (1828.12) and grow to the resistance level of 2/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (1812.50). In this case, the decline of gold quotes will continue, and the price might drop to -1/8 (1796.88).





On M15, the growth of the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.



