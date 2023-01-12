Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 12.01.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

12.01.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance level. A test of 1/8 (0.9338) is expected here, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of -1/8 (0.9216). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 1/8 (0.9338) upwards, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9399).

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, Gold quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the descending trendline that acts as a resistance level. Hence, a downward breakaway of 8/8 (1875.50) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 6/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1890.62). This might provoke further growth of the quotes to +2/8 (1906.25).

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further falling.

USDCAD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano