Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math lines 23.03.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

23.03.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI pushed off the resistance line and headed downwards. In these circumstances, we should expect the price to break the level of 2/8 (0.9155) downwards and drop to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be canceled if the price breaks the resistance level of 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair might rise to 4/8 (0.9277).

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator has broken. This event increases the probability of a further decline in the price.

USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. As a result, we should expect the price to test 8/8 (2000.00) and grow to the resistance level of +1/8 (2031.25). The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support level of 7/8 (1968.75) downwards. In this case, gold quotes might return to 6/8 (1937.50).

XAUUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel has broken, which confirms the presence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further growth of the price.

XAUUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano