Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 26.01.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

26.01.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. As a result, a downward breakaway of 2/8 (0.9155) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair may rise to the resistance level of 4/8 (0.9277).

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further falling.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Further growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (2000.00) should be expected. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1937.50). This might entail falling to 5/8 (1906.25).

XAUUSD_H4
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the uptrend and a high probability of growth.

XAUUSD_M15
