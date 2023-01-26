Murrey Math Lines 26.01.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. As a result, a downward breakaway of 2/8 (0.9155) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair may rise to the resistance level of 4/8 (0.9277).





On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further falling.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Further growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (2000.00) should be expected. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1937.50). This might entail falling to 5/8 (1906.25).





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the uptrend and a high probability of growth.



