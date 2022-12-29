Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 29.12.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

29.12.2022

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. Further falling to the nearest support at 3/8 (0.9155) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of 4/8 (0.9277). In this case, the pair may reach 5/8 (0.9399).

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms a downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support line. As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 6/8 (1812.50) and grow to the resistance level of 7/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downwards breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (1781.25). This might lead to falling of the price to 4/8 (1750.00).

On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will he a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

