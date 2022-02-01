Sign InOpen an account
Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 01.02.2022

01.02.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1180 along with the correction towards 1.1144. EURUSD is growing with the short-term target at 1.1300. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1.1222 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1320.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3444 along with the correction towards 1.3393, GBPUSD is moving upwards to reach 1.3505. Later, the market may start another correction to return to 1.3444 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1.3550.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still falling towards 76.60. After that, the instrument may correct towards 77.80 and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 76.00.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having broken 115.10, USDJPY is still falling towards 114.62. Later, the market may correct to test 115.10 from below and then resume falling with the target at 114.44.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still falling towards 0.9222. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 0.9350.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has reached the short-term upside target at 0.7075; right now, it is correcting towards 0.7023. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7091.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent is still consolidating above 89.66. Possibly, the asset may grow to reach 93.00. After that, the instrument may correct towards 85.00 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 95.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1799.70. Today, the metal may correct towards 1786.76 and then grow to reach 1812.00 or even extend this structure up to 1817.00.

GOLD
S&P 500

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, the S&P index is expected to continue the correction up to 4581.6 and may later fall to reach 4429.7. After that, the instrument may grow towards 4637.5 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 4170.0.

S&P 500
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

