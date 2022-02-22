EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.1318 to the downside, EURUSD is expected to continue falling with the short-term target at 1.1250. Later, the market may start a new growth to test 1.1322 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1240.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having rebounded from 1.3636, GBPUSD is expected to continue falling and may soon reach 1.3585. Later, the market may break the latter level and form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3535.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has broken 77.60; right now, it is still growing towards 80.30. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 77.60 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 81.05.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having finished the descending wave at 114.50, USDJPY is expected to correct to reach 115.27 and may later resume falling to break 114.40. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 114.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is falling towards 0.9144. Later, the market may grow to reach 0.9208 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9177.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues consolidating around 0.7190. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 0.7214 and then form a new descending wave to break 0.7184. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 0.7157.





BRENT

After breaking 96.00, Brent is expected to continue growing and reach 99.00. Later, the market may correct to return to 96.00 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 101.56.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1911.30, Gold is consolidating below this level. Today, the metal may break the range to the upside and resume growing towards 1934.73. Later, the market may correct to reach 1890.30 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 2000.00.





S&P 500

After finishing the descending wave at 4300.0, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the asset may fall towards 4250.5 and then start another growth to reach 4333.3. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 4200.0.



