Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 02.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument could now go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth will be 1.1060. However, the price may correct to 1.0950 and continue the uptrend after testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument could now go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth will be 138.90. However, the price may pull back to 137.10 and continue the uptrend after a correction to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be the resistance at 0.8815. Upon testing and breaking it, the price could get a chance for developing an uptrend. However, it may pull back to 0.8765 before growing.



