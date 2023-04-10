Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the resistance, EURUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the correction might be 1.0860. However, the price may grow to 1.0990 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the pullback might be 133.40. However, the price may fall to 131.20 and continue the downtrend without correcting to the resistance.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the correction might be the support level of 0.8810. Upon testing it and rebounding from it, the price could continue the downtrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8745 without testing the resistance.



