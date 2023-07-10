Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be the support level of 1.0920. However, the price might rise to 1.1015 and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 143.85. However, the price could correct to 142.00 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8570. Upon testing it and rebounding from it, the price might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8515 without testing the resistance.



