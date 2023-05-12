Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The corrective target could become 1.0965. However, the price might drop to 1.0890 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could become 135.65. However, the price might pull back to 134.20 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.8680. Upon testing and breaking it, the price might develop a downtrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8750 before declining.



