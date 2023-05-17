Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 1.0900. However, the price could go on falling to 1.0815 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level for the second time.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 137.50. However, the price might pull back to 136.15 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal pattern in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.8740. After testing it and rebounding from it, the price might develop a downtrend. However, the quotes could just drop to 0.8660 without testing the resistance level.



