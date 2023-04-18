Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth will be 1.1035. However, the price could correct to 1.0895 and continue the uptrend after testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Shooting Start reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback will be 133.70. However, the price may grow to 135.20 and continue the uptrend without correcting.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the currency pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the decline might be the support level of 0.8800. After testing and breaking it, the price will have all the chances for developing an uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 0.8870 without testing the support.



