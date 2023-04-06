Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern near the resistance level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the correction might be 1990.00. After testing the support, the price could rebound from it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 2050.00 without testing the support.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the resistance NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback might be 0.6260. After a rebound from the support, the quotes could continue the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 0.6340 and continue the uptrend without a test of the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 1.2500. However, the price may pull back to 1.2400 and continue the uptrend after correcting to the support.



