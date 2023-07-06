Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.07.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Sandwich reversal pattern near the support level. At this stage, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The growth target might be 1930.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price could rebound from this level and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 1910.00 without testing the resistance.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.6160. After a rebound from the support, the quotes might get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price could grow to 0.6230 and develop the uptrend without testing the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4 near the resistance level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 1.2670. However, the price might rise to 1.2780 and continue the uptrend without a pullback to the support.



