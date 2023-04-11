Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the resistance, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 2050.00. After testing the resistance, the price could break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may correct to 1975.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the support, NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 0.6260. After breaking the resistance, the quotes could further develop the uptrend. However, they may still pull back to 0.6200 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the support, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 1.2555. However, the price may pull back to 1.2345 and continue the uptrend after the correction to the support.



