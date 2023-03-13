Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.03.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Falling Star reversal pattern near resistance. At this stage, the signal from the reversal candlestick pattern could go in a downward wave. The 1860.00 level will be the target for the decline. After the support is tested, the price has a chance to rebound from it and continue the upward trend. At the same time we should not exclude the development of the market situation with the growth of quotations to the level of 1900.00 without a pullback.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern in the support area. At this stage, the signal from the reversal candlestick pattern is being worked out as an ascending wave. The target for the correction may be the level of 0.6215. After the rebound from the resistance the quotes will have the chance to continue the downward trend. However, it should not exclude the possibility of price decrease to the level of 0.6130 without testing the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, GBPUSD has formed a Falling Star reversal pattern near the resistance level. At this stage, the signal from the reversal pattern may trigger a downward wave. The downside target is set at 1.2040. At the same time we should not exclude the price rollback to 1.2170 and continuation of the downward trend after the correction to the resistance.



