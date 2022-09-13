Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.09.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

13.09.2022

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

At a pullback, near the support area, gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair is going by the pattern by an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be 1740.00. However, the quotes might fall to 1710.50 before growing.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4 near the resistance area the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, going by the signal, the pair might end up in a descending impulse. The goal of the decline might be 0.5965. After a breakaway of the support level, the pair might continue the downtrend. However, the price might still grow to 0.6205 before declining.

NZDUSD
GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a reversal Engulfing pattern. The pair is now going by the pattern in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level at 1.1845, and if the price manages to break through it, the pair will have a chance for an uptrend. However, the price might fall to 1.1650 before growing to the resistance level.

GBPUSD
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

