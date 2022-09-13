Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.09.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

At a pullback, near the support area, gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair is going by the pattern by an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be 1740.00. However, the quotes might fall to 1710.50 before growing.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4 near the resistance area the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, going by the signal, the pair might end up in a descending impulse. The goal of the decline might be 0.5965. After a breakaway of the support level, the pair might continue the downtrend. However, the price might still grow to 0.6205 before declining.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a reversal Engulfing pattern. The pair is now going by the pattern in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level at 1.1845, and if the price manages to break through it, the pair will have a chance for an uptrend. However, the price might fall to 1.1650 before growing to the resistance level.



