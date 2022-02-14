Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.02.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming a Shooting Star reversal pattern not far from the resistance level, XAUUSD is reversing and may form a new correctional impulse. In this case, the downside target may be the support area at 1845.50. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may grow to reach 1870.00 without forming any pullbacks.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern close to the support area. At the moment, the asset is reversing and may form a new ascending impulse towards the resistance level. In this case, the upside target is at 0.6750. After that, the asset may break this level and continue moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 0.6595 before resuming its uptrend.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, near the support area. At the moment, the pair is reversing in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.3650. After testing the resistance level, the market may break it and continue trading upwards. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct to reach 1.3500 before resuming its growth.



