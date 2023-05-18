Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.05.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support level, Gold has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2015.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break this level and continue the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 1960.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6300. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.6230 and develop the uptrend after the correction to the support level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.2555. However, the quotes could still correct to 1.2425 and continue the uptrend after the pullback to the support level.



