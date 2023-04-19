Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 19.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 2040.00. After testing the resistance, the pair could break it and continue with the uptrend. However, the quotes may correct to 1980.50 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the support, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 0.6255. After the resistance breaks, the quotes could get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, a correction to 0.6180 is not excluded, after which an uptrend may develop.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the support, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be 1.2500. However, a correction to 1.2370 is not excluded, and the uptrend may continue after a pullback to the support.



