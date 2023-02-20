Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.02.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1866.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair may break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 1830.50 before growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6285. After this level is reached, the quotes might get a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6200 before growing.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 1.2125. However, the price may pull back to 1.1980 and continue the uptrend after the correction.



