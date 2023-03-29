Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.03.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

29.03.2023

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support level, Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be 2000.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price will get the chance to break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may still pull back to 1945.00 before growing.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be 0.6300. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes will get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may still pull back to 0.6210 before continuing the uptrend.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be the resistance level 1.2415. However, the price may pull back to 1.2260 and continue the uptrend after correcting to the support.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano