Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.03.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support level, Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be 2000.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price will get the chance to break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may still pull back to 1945.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be 0.6300. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes will get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may still pull back to 0.6210 before continuing the uptrend.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be the resistance level 1.2415. However, the price may pull back to 1.2260 and continue the uptrend after correcting to the support.



