Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 02.02.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

02.02.2024

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be the 1.3420 level. Subsequently, the price could rebound and maintain downward momentum. However, the quotes might fall to 1.3325 without a correction.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6650. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could rebound and continue their downward trajectory. However, the price might drop to 0.6550 without testing the resistance.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.8625. Upon testing the resistance level, the price could rebound and continue developing the downtrend. However, the quotes could decline to 0.8530 without pulling back to the resistance.

USDCHF
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.