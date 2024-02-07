Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 07.02.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3555. Next, the price might have a chance for a breakout of the level and further development of the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 1.3445 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6570. Upon testing the resistance, the price could rebound from this level and extend the downtrend. However, the quotes might fall to 0.6470 without testing the resistance.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.8660. Upon testing the support, the price might rebound from this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 0.8760 without testing the resistance.



