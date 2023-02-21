Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.02.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.3535; then the price might get a chance to break through the resistance level and continue growing. However, the price may pull back to 1.3440 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6965. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes might break through it and continue growing. However, the price may pull back to 0.6850 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.9290. Upon testing the resistance level, the price might break through it and go on with the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.9200 before growing.



