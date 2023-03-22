Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.03.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 1.3760; next, the price might break it and go on growing. However, the price may pull back to 1.3665 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the correction might be 0.6750. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might push off it and continue the decline. However, the price might fall to 0.6630 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, near the support, USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 0.9350. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and go on developing the uptrend. However, the price might pull back to 0.9190 before growing.



