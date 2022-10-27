Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.10.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal, forming an ascending wave. The goal of growth will be 1.3690; it may be later broken away so that the price will continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may still pull back to 1.3490 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending movement. The goal of growth may be 0.6600. After testing the resistance level, the quotes have a chance to bounce off it and develop a descending wave again. However, the price may just drop to 0.6450 without testing the resistance level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at a pullback near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may currently go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth is 0.9920. After testing the resistance level, the pair will have a chance for breaking through it and continuing the uptrend. However, the price may still pull back to 0.9825 before growing.



