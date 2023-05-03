The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, AVAX, PEPE). Overview for 03.05.2023

The BTC on Wednesday is balancing near 28,641 USD. An important support for the leading crypto remains at 26,500 USD. There are no reasons for a steep decline yet.

However, anything may happen today. In the evening, the Federal Reserve System will close its two-days' meeting and report its interest rate decision. If we suppose that the increase by 25 base points has already been accounted for by the market, we may even count on certain BTC growth at night.

Also, take a look at the Fed's comments on the US public debt parameters as well.

The capitalisation of the crypto sector has dropped to 1.179 trillion USD. The part of the market taken by the BTC has dropped to 47.0%, and that of the ETH has increased to 19.1%.

Coiniar crypto exchange plans to work in the US market

An Australian digital asset exchange platform Coiniar does not quit its plans to get a place in the US market. The company considers North America to be a promising region for business even though control over crypto companies in the US is growing.

AVAX rose significantly

Over four months, the AVAX token increased by more than 65%. So, over Q1, 2023 the coin recovered from the losses of the second half of last year. These days the AVAX coin takes the 16th place in the rating of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

PEPE had a rally

The PEPE meme coin got on the Top 120 list of tokens and on the 17th line of the trade volumes rating. The market started talking about a new season of memecoins and wondering whether the DOGE and SHIB would catch up.

Gemini launched a new trading platform

Gemini launched a new trading platform for traders outside the US. Investors will be able to use perpetual contracts for the BTC against GUSD pair with leverage. The next contract to launch will be the ETH/GUSD one.