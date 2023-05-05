The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, WOO, RNDR, CFX). Overview for 05.05.2023

By Friday, the BTC has risen to 29,208 USD. The weekly growth of the leading cryptocurrency is modest, of just 0.77%.

Overall, the technical picture looks to be to the bulls' benefit if we do not focus too much on the correlation with the US stock market. To skyrocket, the buyers need to test 31,000 USD and secure above this level. They have more force and reasons to do so than necessary. If they succeed, the new and already known target will be in the range between 34,000 and 35,000 USD.

The capitalisation of the crypto sector has risen to 1.197 trillion USD. The part occupied by the BTC has extended to 47.3%, while the share of the ETH remains at 19.1%.

Salvador has raised 1 BTC for charity

A non-profit charity programme from Salvador called Mi Primer Bitcoin has collected 1 BTC in donations. The money will be allocated for education. The BTC was accepted as a legal payment means in Salvador in 2021.

The activity of DOGE addresses increased

The activity of DOGE addresses increased noticeably this week. On 1 May, there were 17.8 thousand transactions registered in the blockchain, while this number increased to 23.7 thousand by 4 May. Current network activity is assessed as high since mid-April 2023.

WOO token grew significantly

The WOO increased 11.6% overnight, while the daily trade volume in the coin amounted to 50.18 million USD. The RNDR also looked good, having risen by 8.3%. Number three in terms of daily growth is the CFX (+7.5%).