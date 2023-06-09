The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 09.06.2023

The BTC is consolidating near 26,455 USD on Friday. The flagship cryptocurrency lost 2.3% over the week.

There are numerous internal triggers that are alarming investors and hindering the market from buying. For example, market players continue to be concerned about the multiple and rather aggressive claims by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance and its management. It’s no secret that the SEC is seeking to put pressure on the cryptocurrency sector and complicate its operations to the extent that it would not be feasible to operate. The Commission now appears to have reached for really effective levers.

The fall in the BNB rate has also signalled a sell-off for digital assets.

Support for BTC remains at 26,000 USD, and next at 25,500 USD.

The capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market declined to 1.1 trillion USD. BTC's share rose to 46.7%, while the share of ETH remains at 20.1%.

FTX keeps its list of major clients secret

Even after the collapse of the company, the bankrupt exchange FTX continues to keep its major clients secret. Multiple media publications argue that such a list should be made public. However, Perella Weinberg Partners, the company that is investigating the capital of FTX and the possibility of restructuring the exchange, believes it should remain undisclosed. Publishing the list could hinder the launch of FTX 2.0.

Ripple sponsors the battle against climate change

Ripple is investing 100 million USD in the fight against climate change. This amount of funding could help accelerate the modernisation of the carbon credit market. Ripple also intends to invest in new models that will enable the tokenization of carbon credits.