The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 10.04.2023

The BTC on Monday saw an increase to 28,272 USD. The weekly rise in the leading cryptocurrency amounts to 2.18%.

It should be noted that over three weeks starting on 23 March, trade volumes of the BTC have dropped almost five times, currently being about 75 thousand BTC a day. This fact might be a sign that the market is ready for a new rally. The quotes have been stuck in a rather narrow range for quite long, and this could also trigger nervous moves and attempts to break the resistance.

The technical picture of the BTC remains favourable, facilitating the return to 30,000 USD. The support is at 26,500 USD.

The capitalisation of the crypto market by today has risen to 1.185 trillion USD. The part taken by the BTC has increased to 46.2%. The part occupied by the ETH has dropped to 18.9%.

Capacity of Cardano network will grow

After the Ouribiros Leios update of the Cardano network, the speed of transaction processing must increase ten times. This can happen through the activation of nods that have not been used yet. They will get the function of making computations between blocks, while the result will be stored in the next blocks.

Coinbase will integrate The Lighting Network

The management of the Coinbase crypto exchange confirmed their plans to add The Lighting Network protocol on the trading platform. This can speed up transactions and make them cheaper. The integration is scheduled for the nearest future.