The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, MATIC). Overview for 10.07.2023

The BTC on Monday is hovering around USD 30,193. The flagship cryptocurrency suffered a weekly loss of 1.9%.

This is not the first time that market participants are showing hesitation in making decisions and losing valuable time that could have been used for purchases. There is currently no support from the US stock market, but investors can manage without it.

At the same time, the seasonal cycles are on the side of the BTC. There is every chance to reach 30,800 USD and further advance to 32,730 USD and 33,000 USD.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation remains at USD 1.170 trillion. The share of BTC stands at 49.9%, while the share of ETH has increased to 19.1%.

MATIC holders face losses

Online metrics indicate that MATIC users are incurring losses by maintaining a position on the coin. This is due to the token losing its appeal after the SEC recognised it as a security. No more than 8% of users are in profit.

Trump uses NFT for political purposes

Former US President Donald Trump has set a precedent in the NFT market, showing other politicians how they can use non-fungible tokens for their own purposes. This is specifically about financing pre-election campaigns through NFTs. There are currently two NFT collections with images of the 45th president of the US available on the market.