The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 12.04.2023

By Wednesday, the BTC has risen to 30,015 USD. The weekly growth is estimated as 4.8%.

But this is not the most important thing. Most importantly, the leading cryptocurrency has finally tested the significant level of 30,000 USD. The local maximum was 30,483 USD.

The priority now is to secure above 30,000 USD. The nearest important resistance is 31,150 USD. A breakout of this one opens a pathway to 35,000 USD.

Everything happened very fast: investors who had been absent for Easter holidays got back to the market and got use of the US labour market data to push the crypto upwards on expectations of an upcoming pause in the Fed’s monetary policy.

Today is an important day when the US will publish fresh inflation reports for March. There is a chance that the statistics will be nice. If so, the market will be able to go on buying.

Coinbase will give out Flare to XRP holders

The crypto exchange will give the airdrop of the Flare token to suitable XRP holders on the platform. Coinbase will support the FLR in the Flare network only. Depositing via other networks will result in the loss of funds.

Cardano renews transaction records

The activity of transactions in the Cardano network has been growing since the beginning of April. Over past 24 hours, the network has processed transactions for 10.82 billion USD. Cardano has left behind the BTC and ETH in terms of trade volumes. At the same time, Cardano remains inferior to the two crypto leaders in terms of the number of active addresses.

Salvador has given its first crypto license

The regulator of Salvador has granted the first license of a service provider in the digital asset sector to a large crypto exchange. Salvador counts a lot on the newly licensed sector and plans to attract capital in this environment.