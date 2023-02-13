The cryptocurrency market digest. Overview for 13.02.2023

The BTC is looking for some reasons to return to stable growth, and on Monday has started to gro cautiously. The current quote is 21,874 USD.

Over a week, the BTC has lost 4.25%.

The losses of the crypto are directly connected to the moods on the US stock market. Investors are nervous, waiting for January inflation statistics scheduled on Tuesday. There are reasons to expect the CPI to have sped up m/m. If so, the Fed should continue tightening credit and monetary conditions. This makes market players avoid risks and abstain from purchases.

On Monday, capitalisation of the crypto market is 1.014 trillion USD. The BTC takes up 41.5% of the sector, and the ETH – 18.3%.

Complexity of mining BTC has increased

Over the last fortnight, hashrate of the BTC network has dropped. Still, the production price of the BTC remains higher than its spot market price. The average mining cost is 24,119 USD, while the market price is about 22,000 USD.

BNX entered Top 100 crypto rating

The BinaryX (BNX) token found itself in the Top 100 rating of cryptocurrencies. Its capitalisation has sky-rocketed to 427.19 million USD. This took it to line 88 of the rating.

Launch of Shibarium is postponed

The launch was scheduled for 14 February, but now it has been postponed for some uncertain time. This is a Level 2 (L2) ecosystem project, based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Users conclude that the project is not ready yet.