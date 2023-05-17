The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 17.05.2023

BTC fell to 26,976 USD on Wednesday. The weekly loss exceeded 2%.

The correlation between BTC and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices recovered. This made the leading crypto more sensitive to the developments in the US stock market. Investors are gloomy given the lack of consensus between Republicans and Democrats on the US government debt issue.

Historically speaking, there is no doubt that Congress will raise the public debt limit. But politicians are likely to stall until the last minute, which will make market participants nervous.

The capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market fell to 1.127 trillion USD. BTC has dropped to 46.4 %, and the ETH to 19.4 %.

Auradine startup raises 81 million USD.

Blockchain startup Auradine has raised 81 million USD during a first funding round. Celesta Capital, Mayfield, and Marathon Digital Holdings have invested in the project. Auradine develops privacy and artificial intelligence systems.

Coinbase attracts clients in Singapore

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase sees potential in Singapore and is expanding services for its client base there. This also appears to solve the issue of restrictions from US regulators.

The UK proposes to regulate cryptocurrencies as gambling

The UK Parliament has submitted a 28-page report proposing to regulate cryptocurrencies not backed by fiat assets as gambling. This is due to the suggestion that BTC and ETH could be used for fraud or money laundering.