The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, FIL). Overview for 20.02.2023

The BTC has started the week by some vague fluctuations near 24,522 USD. As for weekly growth, it amounts to 12.24%. Such a great result, especially in an unstable market.

Today the US stock market is shut down because it is Presidents’ Day, which means volatility will be low. Investors need to get above 25,000 USD to head for 29,000-30,000 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is1.120 trillion USD. It has recovered again, which is a very good signal. The BTC takes up 42.2% of the market and the ETH - 18.5% now.

Meme coins: Renaissance

The Metal DAO project brings interest of investors back to meme coins. The MTL token demonstrated the fastest overnight growth - by 600% with a trading volume of 260 million USD. The MTL is a token that allows to buy, sell and make other operations with crypto.

Filecoin grew by over 50% a week

One more local story of success: the FIL token grew by 50% over a week. It might be that the agitated demand for the coin is connected to the announced launch of a smart contract in March. This brings the network to a state of a first-level blockchain.

Binance excludes three coins

The Binance crypto exchange announced delisting of several digital currencies - AION, MIR and ANC. This will happen on 27 February in the afternoon.