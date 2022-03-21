The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, XRP, SOL, ETH). Overview for 21.03.2022

BTC is slightly declining. Some say that the coin will remain in the range. The borders of the channel are $34,000-$42,000, but the buyers can easily proceed to $45,500. This level needs to be broken if they want to reach $46,000. If they succeed, the market may expect a stable uptrend to $52,000. If they fail, a new blow from sellers at $37,000 is to follow.

Bitcoin chart online

RippleNet: a competition to SWIFT

Arabian banks got recommendations from the Regional workgroup to improve protocols of bank message exchange, including via SWIFT and RippleNet. Things change too fast: a couple of days ago, a Ripple partner, a company called The Cleaning House, signed a partnership agreement with Wells Fargo. Together they will work on an alternative system for banking messaging and transactions. Ripple might play one of the key roles in the project because the token of the company has been specially designed for payments.

Now the XRP is in a medium-term ascending channel with a possible goal of $0.8250.

Ripple chart online

SOL: the token needs good news

Coinbase Wallet started supporting the Solana token in Chrome. In the future, Coinbase might work with the Solana even closer, integrating its ecosystem, including decentralized apps and NFTs.

The SOL now costs about $89.50, trading in a medium-term range and a long-term downtrend with a possible goal at $47.

Solana chart online

ETH: it might start growing again

After the EIP-1559 update, about 2 million ETHs were burnt in the Ethereum network. This is roughly 7 billion USD. Tokens get burnt to avoid overloading the network and decrease volatility. Most tokens were burnt on the OpenSea platform. The EIP-1559 update was necessary to come closer to an extremely important update of Ethereum protocols. It is expected to switch from the Proof-of-Work algorithm to the Proof-of-Stake one. Investors have been looking forward to it.

The day before, the ETH failed to remain at $2,953 and corrected to $2,886. However, the short-term trend is ascending, and securing above the resistance level of $2,950-$2,955 will open a pathway to $2,988 and higher to $3,000.

Ethereum chart online