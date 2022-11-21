The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, LEO, APE, OKB). Overview for 21.11.2022

The BTC is falling again. On Monday, the leading crypto is aiming at 16,025 USD; the market is looking for safe havens, as far from risks as possible.

Ten days have passed since the crash of the FXT exchange and the overall withdrawal of crypto assets from the market. Clearly, the market is left alone with its trust crisis and the lack of understanding where trends will go and whether they will go anywhere at all.

Currently, the crypto market hardly reacts to anything that happens with the US stock indices. In certain cases, the correlation has become negative. This is connected with the inner movements in the crypto sector: the withdrawal of coins and the problem of their storage on third resources.

The BTC range is now 15,500-17,200 USD. As long as the market fails to crawl up, the most topical goal is a sale at 12,000 USD. After the market crash, this threshold does not look unrealistic.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is 794.63 million USD. The BTC takes up 38.7%, the ETH – 17.3%.

BTC hashrate reached all-time high

BTC mining has become more complicated. The BTC hashrate has grown to 36.96 T, which is an all-time high. The complexity of the network is measured by the calculation power necessary for miners to find a crypto block.

LEO, APE, and OKB managed to grow last week

Out of the Top 100 crypto list, only three coins managed to succeed and grow last week. Firstly, this is the Leo token with 20% growth. Its market capitalisation has risen to 4.26 billion USD, bringing the coin to line 17 of the rating. Number two is the OKB (+12.5%), number three is the APE (+10%).