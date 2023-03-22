The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 22.03.2023

The BTC stopped at 28,147 USD. Prices for digital assets are growing slowly because the market is saving power for the end of the March meeting of the Fed. The intrigue is whether the Fed will lift the interest rate or not.

Investors are ready to attack 29,000 USD, which will open a pathway to 35,000 USD. However, further events will directly depend on what and how the Fed will say.

The capitalisation of the crypto market on Wednesday is estimated as 1.179 trillion USD. The share of the BTC has dropped to 46.2%, while the ETH occupies 18.6% of the market.

Oasis Origin launches metaverse

The issue of metaverses remains topical: the Oasis Origin platform announced integrating GPT4-based AI in it to create an absolutely new metaverse. In it, users will be able to create avatars with the help of AI or interact with it directly.

Polygon network will get in game

Nexon, a game giant from South Korea, will use the features of the Polygon network for its new digital universe. At the moment, it is necessary for supporting NFT inside the MapleStory Universe game.